GUEST BLOG: The Internet of Battlefield Things -- From vision to reality

Blog

For decades, militaries have pursued a single idea, connecting every sensor, platform, and soldier into a unified web of intelligence. From the U.S. military’s network-centric warfare initiatives of the 1990s to the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) program launched in the late 2010s, this vision has steadily evolved.

Today, it is no longer theoretical. Advances in autonomous systems, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics are transforming the battlefield from a collection of isolated platforms into a living, connected ecosystem.

The Internet of Things has already reshaped civilian life, from smart cities to connected vehicles. On the battlefield, this same model of connectivity takes on far greater consequence. The IoBT is not a new concept: It is the next stage in warfare’s digital evolution, and it is rapidly becoming the operational backbone of modern conflict.

From network-centric to connected warfare

Network-centric warfare was built on a simple premise: Information superiority leads to decision superiority. Yet for years, military systems remained largely platform-centric, with aircraft, ships, and ground units operating as separate tools. Information flowed in silos, handoffs were delayed, and commanders relied on partial awareness.

That model no longer works. The pace and complexity of modern warfare demand instantaneous, cross-domain data exchange. The adversary is agile, multidomain, and increasingly automated. The response must be equally adaptive, built on interoperability and speed.

The long-envisioned IoBT delivers this transformation. It connects every sensor, drone, vehicle, and command node into a cohesive digital ecosystem, where data moves seamlessly and decisions are executed in real time.

A drone detecting movement on a ridge should immediately inform nearby units, trigger surveillance adjustments, and update command dashboards, all without manual intervention. This is connected warfare in practice.

The technology behind IoBT

Realizing IoBT requires more than connectivity; it demands an intelligent, layered infrastructure capable of processing, securing, and transmitting data across contested domains. Communications, computation, and coordination must happen at the edge, where seconds matter most.

Edge computing reduces latency and enables local decision-making when bandwidth is constrained or GPS signals are disrupted.

Mesh networking ensures resilience: If one node fails, others reroute data, maintaining situational awareness and command continuity even in the case of electromagnetic interference.

For its part, AI can enable real-time pattern recognition, predictive analytics, and autonomous response at machine speed.

Taken together, these technologies form a distributed nervous system for the connected force. Companies are already bringing this to life through autonomous drones, AI-enabled sensing, and resilient communications.

Companies such as Doodle Labs, which develops secure, high-bandwidth mesh networking radios used across air and ground platforms; and Sightline Intelligence, whose software provides AI-driven analytics for situational awareness and decision support, illustrate how industry is helping to operationalize the IoBT.

Each component represents a piece of the broader ecosystem advancing IoBT from theory to field implementation.

Open architecture and interoperability

The promise of IoBT depends on one principle above all, that of interoperability. Proprietary systems built on closed standards create digital silos and limit shared awareness.

To counter this, militaries are adopting open architecture frameworks that enable new hardware and software modules to integrate with existing systems without expensive redesigns. These frameworks support rapid technology insertion, collaborative development among allied forces, and life cycle flexibility that accommodates future upgrades.

Interoperability must be built in from the start, not added after deployment. The objective is not just connection, but cohesion – a unified data layer that allows every sensor, vehicle, and operator to function as part of one distributed system.

Faster decisions, greater tempo

Speed is the defining advantage of IoBT. Traditional command cycles involved collecting, analyzing, and relaying data before taking action, a process that often lagged behind changing conditions.

A networked force compresses this cycle. When data is shared in real time, decisions can be made closer to the edge, allowing units to act on live intelligence.

This is not just about efficiency, it is about tempo. In high-threat environments, seconds can decide mission outcomes. IoBT shortens the gap between observation and action, redefining how fast a force can think and respond.

Resilience through distribution

Centralized command structures have long been vulnerable to disruption. IoBT replaces that fragility with distributed resilience.

In a decentralized network, each node can continue operating, share information locally, and maintain function even if parts of the network are degraded or compromised. Instead of system collapse, you get graceful degradation.

In contested electromagnetic environments, where communications can be jammed or spoofed, this adaptability ensures continuity of operations and decision-making autonomy.

Coalition readiness

Future conflicts will rarely be fought alone. Coalition operations among NATO allies, regional partners, or ad hoc task forces will define modern engagement.

IoBT provides the technical foundation for that cooperation. Shared data formats, secure communications, and interoperable control interfaces enable multinational forces to exchange intelligence, coordinate movements, and execute joint missions with minimal friction.

Strategic alignment now depends as much on data compatibility as on diplomatic consensus.

The road ahead

The Internet of Battlefield Things is not a new idea, it is the long-promised realization of digital warfare’s potential. What has changed is the technology. Autonomous systems, real-time data fusion, and AI-enabled decision-making have made battlefield networking achievable and scalable.

This is a strategic inflection point. Future advantage will come not from the power of individual platforms, but from how seamlessly they interconnect. Connectivity is the new high ground. Information is the ultimate force multiplier.

Militaries and defense partners that invest in this ecosystem today will define the standards and architectures of tomorrow. Those that do not will find themselves fighting with disconnected tools, outdated doctrines, and slower reactions.

The Internet of Battlefield Things is no longer a concept. It is a framework being built, and those who master it first will define the future of warfare.

Stan Nowak is VP of marketing for Red Cat.