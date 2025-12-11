RF and microwave, radar and electronic warfare products garner awards

News

MES photo NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Products from Annapolis Micro Systems, Interface Concept, and Open.Tech by Amphenol won Best In Show awards at the AOC [Association of Old Crows] 2025 International Symposium & Convention.

Winning a 4-Star Best In Show award in the Radar and Electronic Warfare category was the WILDSTAR 3H20 3U OpenVPX Ethenet/PCIe/LVDS switch. According to the company, the winning is a rugged 3U board that provides 6.4Tb/sec switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100 Gb Ethernet, Gen 4 PCIe, and/or LVDS. Users can also add SBC capability with optional "Ice Lake D" CPU. Annapolis Micro Systems states that the 3H20 has superior connectivity because of its front-panel I/O. which can be used to connect the system to external data sources, plus it features high-density VITA 91 backplane connectors that double the available density to up to 128 diff pairs of Ethernet.

Interface Concept's IC-ADDA-VPX3h won a 4-Star Best In Show award in the Radar and Electronic Warfare category. The part is a AD/DA or data conversion card that acts as a specialized expansion board aimed at use in fast data sampling for embedded systems in the ﬁelds of software-deﬁned radio, radar, and electronic warfare.

The winner of a 4-Star Best In Show award in the RF and Microwave category, the VITA Developer Kit from Open.Tech by Amphenol, enables users to quickly develop a prototype for embedded system designs compliant with VITA 67. The kit includes ruggedized cable assemblies, backplanes, multiport modules, screws and driver tool, and contact installation and removal. The company asserts that it is the correct product for both prototyping and production-level testing.

Congratulations to the winners!