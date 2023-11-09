Military Embedded Systems

Drone demonstrates autonomous takeoff and landing in U.S. Navy exercise

News

November 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drone demonstrates autonomous takeoff and landing in U.S. Navy exercise
Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment demonstrated the JUMP 20 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) medium uncrewed aerial system (UAS) during the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/4th Fleet Hybrid Fleet Campaign Event (HFCE), the company announced in a statement.

The JUMP 20 executed autonomous takeoffs and landings on a moving vessel at speeds exceeding 20 knots, the company says, noting that the technology has been used by U.S. Special Operations Command, and with this exercise the JUMP 20 has now expanded to maritime applications.

During the exercise, the drone provided intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR-T) support without the need for specialized launch or recovery equipment, the statement reads.

The drone's autonomous capabilities are intended to improve operational effectiveness and allow ship crews to concentrate on mission-critical tasks, the company adds.

