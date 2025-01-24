Edge 130 drones ordered by U.S. government agencies

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Red Cat SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. won $518,000 in new orders for its Edge 130 drone from the Army National Guard and another U.S. government agency, the company announced in a statement.

The combined orders include 12 units of the Edge 130, a military-grade uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed for mapping, inspection, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The Edge 130 is a portable system that features a lightweight design of 1,200 grams, over 60 minutes of flight time, and rapid deployment capabilities that allow for hand-launching within one minute, the company says.

The Edge 130 was integrated into Red Cat's product lineup following its acquisition of FlightWave last September. The drone's size, weight, and vertical takeoff capabilities make it suited for diverse environments, including maritime and littoral operations, the statement adds.

The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to meet demand for the Edge 130, which is part of the Department of Defense's Blue UAS program and features AI-driven surveillance capabilities, the statement reads.