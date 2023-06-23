Military Embedded Systems

Electro-optical system for French air force intelligence aircraft to be provided by Safran

News

June 23, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Safran

PARIS, France. Safran Electronics & Defense's Euroflir 410D, an electro-optical system, has been selected to equip the French air force's Beechcraft Super King Air 350 "VADOR" intelligence aircraft, according to a company statement.

Chosen by the French defense procurement agency DGA, the Euroflir 410D will be deployed on the VADOR (Vecteurs Aéroportés de Désignation, d'Observation et de Reconnaissance) aircraft, facilitating identification, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the statement reads. The company adds that this decision will allow French forces to operate the VADOR for day or night missions and in any weather conditions.

The France-developed Euroflir 410D system is capable of detecting and identifying threats at several dozen kilometers away, owing to its long-range multispectral telescope and robust line-of-sight stabilization system, the company says.

Featured Companies

Safran

2, bd du Général Martial-Valin
Paris, Cedex 15 75724
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms