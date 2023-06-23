Electro-optical system for French air force intelligence aircraft to be provided by Safran

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Safran PARIS, France. Safran Electronics & Defense's Euroflir 410D, an electro-optical system, has been selected to equip the French air force's Beechcraft Super King Air 350 "VADOR" intelligence aircraft, according to a company statement.

Chosen by the French defense procurement agency DGA, the Euroflir 410D will be deployed on the VADOR (Vecteurs Aéroportés de Désignation, d'Observation et de Reconnaissance) aircraft, facilitating identification, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the statement reads. The company adds that this decision will allow French forces to operate the VADOR for day or night missions and in any weather conditions.

The France-developed Euroflir 410D system is capable of detecting and identifying threats at several dozen kilometers away, owing to its long-range multispectral telescope and robust line-of-sight stabilization system, the company says.