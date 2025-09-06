Military Embedded Systems

EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Black Widow™ drone featured at Red Cat booth at DSEI

Sponsored Story

September 06, 2025

The Black Widow™ drone, U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program winner, is a U.S.-manufactured, dual-use system delivering critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for defense and security. Built by Red Cat Holdings with a modular, field-repairable architecture and purposefully engineered to protect those in harm's way. Come see it at Red Cat booth #S4-240 at DSEI in London this week.

The Black Widow™ Short Range Reconnaissance drone sets the standard for front-line ISR with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities, including 3D mapping, aided target recognition, and visual navigation optimized for GPS-denied and contested environments.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, it features a modular, field-repairable architecture for rapid adaptation and sustainment in the field.

Ruggedized for extreme conditions, Black Widow™ reduces cognitive load through intuitive operation, empowering warfighters with actionable intelligence when seconds matter. Its versatility and mission-focused engineering make it the ultimate dual-use solution for defense and security.

Features & Options

  • Doodle Hex-Band Radio with frequency-stepping for EW Resilience
  • Integrated FLIR Prism AI software stack
  • Optional Reveal Farsight 3D Mapping Software
  • Target identiﬁcation, tracking and classiﬁcation software
  • Forward-looking obstacle avoidance
  • Modular Arms and Primary / Secondary Payloads
  • Visual-odometry with Visual Navigation capability in the near-future
  • High-processing power with Qualcomm RB5 Chip for A. I. Capabilities
  • Stealth Mode (including Mission Execution with Radios Off)
  • Quiet Acoustic Signature
  • Optional Aided Target Recognition Software by Sightline Intelligence (Athena AI)
  • Rucksack-Portable and Field-Repairable

Learn more at DSEI booth S4-240 or visit the Black Widow™ home page here.

