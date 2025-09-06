EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Black Widow™ drone featured at Red Cat booth at DSEI

The Black Widow™ drone, U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program winner, is a U.S.-manufactured, dual-use system delivering critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for defense and security. Built by Red Cat Holdings with a modular, field-repairable architecture and purposefully engineered to protect those in harm's way. Come see it at Red Cat booth #S4-240 at DSEI in London this week.

The Black Widow™ Short Range Reconnaissance drone sets the standard for front-line ISR with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities, including 3D mapping, aided target recognition, and visual navigation optimized for GPS-denied and contested environments.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, it features a modular, field-repairable architecture for rapid adaptation and sustainment in the field.

Ruggedized for extreme conditions, Black Widow™ reduces cognitive load through intuitive operation, empowering warfighters with actionable intelligence when seconds matter. Its versatility and mission-focused engineering make it the ultimate dual-use solution for defense and security.

Features & Options

Doodle Hex-Band Radio with frequency-stepping for EW Resilience

Integrated FLIR Prism AI software stack

Optional Reveal Farsight 3D Mapping Software

Target identiﬁcation, tracking and classiﬁcation software

Forward-looking obstacle avoidance

Modular Arms and Primary / Secondary Payloads

Visual-odometry with Visual Navigation capability in the near-future

High-processing power with Qualcomm RB5 Chip for A. I. Capabilities

Stealth Mode (including Mission Execution with Radios Off)

Quiet Acoustic Signature

Optional Aided Target Recognition Software by Sightline Intelligence (Athena AI)

Rucksack-Portable and Field-Repairable

Learn more at DSEI booth S4-240 or visit the Black Widow™ home page here.