EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Black Widow™ drone featured at Red Cat booth at DSEI

Black Widow™ drone featured at Red Cat booth at DSEI
September 06, 2025
The Black Widow™ drone, U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance Program winner, is a U.S.-manufactured, dual-use system delivering critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for defense and security. Built by Red Cat Holdings with a modular, field-repairable architecture and purposefully engineered to protect those in harm's way. Come see it at Red Cat booth #S4-240 at DSEI in London this week.
The Black Widow™ Short Range Reconnaissance drone sets the standard for front-line ISR with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities, including 3D mapping, aided target recognition, and visual navigation optimized for GPS-denied and contested environments.
Designed and manufactured in the USA, it features a modular, field-repairable architecture for rapid adaptation and sustainment in the field.
Ruggedized for extreme conditions, Black Widow™ reduces cognitive load through intuitive operation, empowering warfighters with actionable intelligence when seconds matter. Its versatility and mission-focused engineering make it the ultimate dual-use solution for defense and security.
Features & Options
- Doodle Hex-Band Radio with frequency-stepping for EW Resilience
- Integrated FLIR Prism AI software stack
- Optional Reveal Farsight 3D Mapping Software
- Target identiﬁcation, tracking and classiﬁcation software
- Forward-looking obstacle avoidance
- Modular Arms and Primary / Secondary Payloads
- Visual-odometry with Visual Navigation capability in the near-future
- High-processing power with Qualcomm RB5 Chip for A. I. Capabilities
- Stealth Mode (including Mission Execution with Radios Off)
- Quiet Acoustic Signature
- Optional Aided Target Recognition Software by Sightline Intelligence (Athena AI)
- Rucksack-Portable and Field-Repairable
Learn more at DSEI booth S4-240 or visit the Black Widow™ home page here.