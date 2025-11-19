Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system to be fielded by Uzbekistan

Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system to be fielded by UzbekistanNews
November 19, 2025
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan selected the Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for intelligence and surveillance missions under a new contract with Airbus Helicopters, the company announced in a statement.
According to the statement, Uzbekistan will obtain an undisclosed number of systems from Uztechtrade, the state enterprise responsible for importing military and dual-use equipment. The Flexrotor is intended to support intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions, and Uzbekistan plans to employ the aircraft in crewed-uncrewed teaming operations with its helicopter fleet, the statement reads.
The Flexrotor is a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with a maximum launch weight of 25 kilograms. It is designed to operate for more than 12 hours and can carry payloads such as electro-optical systems and other sensors, the company says. The aircraft can take off and land autonomously from small areas on land or at sea, requiring roughly a 3.7-meter square footprint for recovery.
Airbus states that this marks its first Flexrotor sale in Central Asia.