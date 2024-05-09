Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics enhances drone operations for AFSOC (video)

Sponsored Story

May 09, 2024

SOF WEEK 2024, TAMPA, Florida. General Atomics, in partnership with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), has significantly advanced drone operational capabilities over their 20-year collaboration, particularly with the MQ-9 series.

Brought to you in partnership with General Atomics, who recently, they demonstrated a breakthrough by flying three MQ-9 drones simultaneously from a single government-owned AFSOC RPA Control Suite (ARCS).

This development, part of the Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) concept development, aims to transition from one operator per drone to one operator managing multiple units. Additionally, the company is working on the integration of new small drones and improvements in all-weather flying capabilities and survivability.

