Ghost-X drone chosen by U.S. Air Force to support AFWERX mission

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Anduril Industries COSTA MESA, California. The U.S. Air Force has selected the Ghost and Ghost-X autonomous aerial systems from defense technology firm Anduril Industries to bolster its autonomy capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The company won two contracts from the Air Force worth $8 million.

The Ghost, an uncrewed aerial system (UAS), is designed primarily for reconnaissance, security, and force protection. Anduril will collaborate with the AFWERX initiative, aiming to adapt technology to address changing global threats, the statement reads.

The Ghost system uses Anduril’s Lattice software platform, automating mission planning, airspace management, and flight operations, with the aim of reducing the cognitive load on operators, the statement continues, adding that the platform allows for the integration of various sensors, communications, navigation, and other mission-specific payloads through universal interfaces.

The Ghost-X variant is an updated version of the Ghost drone that provides improved flight performance, versatile payload carriage, and heightened resilience in demanding operational settings, the company says.