Image processing and advanced optics contract for U.S. Army won by QinetiQ

News

November 09, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

LORTON, Virginia. QinetiQ has won a contract for research, development, and engineering support for image processing and advanced optics technologies supporting the U.S. Army C5ISR Center, the company announced in a statement.

The contract would last four years and be worth $48 million if all options are exercised. It would cover engineering support for several Army modernization projects, including the Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV), Future Vertical Lift (FVL), and Soldier Lethality (SL), the statement reads.

The work includes the development and sustainment of software algorithms, computer programming, hardware integration, advanced optics, sensor protection, displays, systems engineering, and test and evaluation, the statement adds.

The Army C5ISR (command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) Center is located at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and is under the U.S. Army Capabilities Development Command. It is responsible for discovering and developing "innovative technologies that enable information superiority and tactical overmatch for our country’s most important customer: our Joint Forces," according to their website.

