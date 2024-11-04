Military Embedded Systems

ISR, special operations support to be provided to U.S. Air Force by Odyssey Systems

November 04, 2024

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts. Odyssey Systems Consulting Group won a five-year, $531 million contract to provide advisory and assistance services to the U.S. Air Force’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) Directorate, the company announced in a statement.

Under this contract, Odyssey will support the Program Executive Officer for ISR and SOF by augmenting engineering, technical, and research capabilities, along with acquisition, program, and financial management, the statement reads. The services will aid the development, testing, and deployment of systems within the ISR and SOF portfolio, which includes $22 billion in assets.

Odyssey’s work will also support the Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP), aimed at accelerating the integration of advanced technologies into operational platforms, according to the company.

