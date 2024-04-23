MOSA a highlight of RTI's XPONENTIAL show focus

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DVIDS image via RTI XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is focusing on following MOSA [modular open systems approach] guidelines when designing uncrewed systems at its booth this week at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show.

As described in RTI's pre-show publicity, MOSA is a great illustration of the truism "connectivity is king" -- particularly when it comes to building autonomous systems. MOSA is under increasing adoption across the Joint Forces -- not only for uncrewed system development, but also to improve data-sharing for better cooperation across the different branches of the military.

RTI says that its Connext software framework for intelligent distributed systems works seamlessly with standards such as UMAA for maritime vehicles, FACE, SOSA, NGVA, and more.

XPONENTIAL attendees may visit RTI at Booth #2722.