Military Embedded Systems

MOSA a highlight of RTI's XPONENTIAL show focus

News

April 23, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DVIDS image via RTI

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is focusing on following MOSA [modular open systems approach] guidelines when designing uncrewed systems at its booth this week at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show. 

As described in RTI's pre-show publicity, MOSA is a great illustration of the truism "connectivity is king" -- particularly when it comes to building autonomous systems. MOSA is under increasing adoption across the Joint Forces -- not only for uncrewed system development, but also to improve data-sharing for better cooperation across the different branches of the military.

RTI says that its Connext software framework for intelligent distributed systems works seamlessly with standards such as UMAA for maritime vehicles, FACE, SOSA, NGVA, and more.

XPONENTIAL attendees may visit RTI at Booth #2722.

Featured Companies

Real Time Innovations (RTI)

232 E. Java Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.