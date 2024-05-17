Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 drone flight training provided by U.S. Marine Corps, General Atomics

May 17, 2024

Dan Taylor

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) to provide flight training for the MQ-9A Block 5 Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, the company announced in a statement.

This initiative was part of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Course 2-24 for Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1). The training, which concluded on April 20, included the use of the SkyTower I pod, a USMC-tailored payload on the MQ-9A meant to extend airborne communications and support a variety of waveforms for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, the statement reads.

The WTI course is designed to advance tactical skills and strategy for aerial and ground operations, emphasizing hands-on experience with the MQ-9A. The training aims to equip graduates with expert knowledge in deploying this technology effectively across different missions, ensuring they are key resources in their squadrons for UAS operations, the company says.

