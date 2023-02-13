Military Embedded Systems

Naval surveillance drone to be provided to UK by Schiebel, Thales

February 13, 2023

Photo courtesy Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel and Thales have won a contract to provide S-100 Camcopter uncrewed air systems (UAS) to the UK Ministry of Defence to provide naval surveillance to protect Royal Navy ships, Schiebel announced in a statement.

Schiebel will provide the platform and Thales will act as the system integrator under the contract. The S-100 is equipped with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and systems, and Thales is providing the I-Master radar, which comes equipped with an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera, an automatic identification system, and an identification capability of unknown targets, the statement reads.

The platform will "find, track, and identify targets providing additional protection for the ship and its crew," the statement adds. The UAS will provide high-definition imagery and radar data that will be transmitted to the ship's combat management system.

