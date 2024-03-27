Netherlands MQ-9A drones to be upgraded by General Atomics

Netherlands MQ-9A drones to be upgraded by General AtomicsNews
March 27, 2024
SAN DIEGO, California. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has tasked General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) with upgrading their fleet of MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the company announced in a statement.
This enhancement involves integrating new technologies into the existing fleet, which the RNLAF plans to expand from four to eight MQ-9A Reapers, the statement reads. The upgrades, scheduled over the next three years, will encompass maritime radars, communication relays, extended range fuel tanks, electronic support measures (ESM), and weaponry.
According to GA-ASI, these upgrades will boost the MQ-9A's role in NATO missions, with a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as maritime surveillance across Europe. The inclusion of a maritime radar, ESM, advanced weapons, and a specialized communications relay aims to facilitate enhanced coordination among the Netherlands Ministry of Defence services, the statement adds.
Featured Companies
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
Poway, CA 92064