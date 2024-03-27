Netherlands MQ-9A drones to be upgraded by General Atomics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has tasked General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) with upgrading their fleet of MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the company announced in a statement.

This enhancement involves integrating new technologies into the existing fleet, which the RNLAF plans to expand from four to eight MQ-9A Reapers, the statement reads. The upgrades, scheduled over the next three years, will encompass maritime radars, communication relays, extended range fuel tanks, electronic support measures (ESM), and weaponry.

According to GA-ASI, these upgrades will boost the MQ-9A's role in NATO missions, with a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as maritime surveillance across Europe. The inclusion of a maritime radar, ESM, advanced weapons, and a specialized communications relay aims to facilitate enhanced coordination among the Netherlands Ministry of Defence services, the statement adds.