Military Embedded Systems

Netherlands MQ-9A drones to be upgraded by General Atomics

News

March 27, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has tasked General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) with upgrading their fleet of MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the company announced in a statement.

This enhancement involves integrating new technologies into the existing fleet, which the RNLAF plans to expand from four to eight MQ-9A Reapers, the statement reads. The upgrades, scheduled over the next three years, will encompass maritime radars, communication relays, extended range fuel tanks, electronic support measures (ESM), and weaponry.

According to GA-ASI, these upgrades will boost the MQ-9A's role in NATO missions, with a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as maritime surveillance across Europe. The inclusion of a maritime radar, ESM, advanced weapons, and a specialized communications relay aims to facilitate enhanced coordination among the Netherlands Ministry of Defence services, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms