Origin UAV delivers precision strike drone to NATO member countries

News

Image: Origin UAV SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Fla. Uncrewed-system developer Origin UAV announced the delivery of its first system to NATO member countries: Set to be on display from May 6-9 at the SOF Week exhibition, in Tampa, the Origin UAV Beak is a man-portable ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance] uncrewed aerial system (UAS) with precision bomb-drop capability.

The Beak is engineered to be deployed in GNSS [Global Navigation Satellite System]-denied environments and features anti-jamming capabilities. According to the company announcement, the Origin UAV Beak is a cost-effective solution for modern military operations that is suitable for operation in all types of tactical environments.

The company describes the Origin UAV Beak as having a modular, all-weather design and reduced acoustic signature in order to enable its use in multipurpose missions. It is fitted with 360-degree rotation 3-axis EO/IR cameras and an optional 850 nm laser pointer.

The system provides a 20 km (12.4 miles) range of telemetry and video and can endure 60 minutes in ISR configuration and reach up to 25 m/s flight speed. For over 12 km (7.4 miles), it can carry a 4 kg (8.8 pound) munition payload, which can be attached in seconds without tools. Its flexible architecture enables custom munition design.

The company also cites the wide operational temperature range -- from -30 °C to +50° C (-22 °F to 112 °F -- and its ability to withstand heavy rain and snow.

To facilitate deployment, the Origin UAV Beak collapses in a compact transportation case and can be assembled for flight in less than five minutes without tools. (Figure 1.) The system is operated through Origin Ground Control software, which features an open-source architecture. Additionally, the controller combines joysticks, buttons, and a touchscreen, enabling seamless mission planning and flight operations.

Figure 1