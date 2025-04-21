PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: EIZO’s Condor GR5SL GR5SL-B5000 SOSA Aligned 3U VPX Video Graphics Card

This week’s product, the EIZO Rugged Solutions Condor GR5SL GR5SL-B50003U VPX Video Graphics Card, leverages the NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000/4000 Blackwell GPUs with GDDR7 memory and support for fifth-generation tensor cores and fourth-generation RT cores. The card is also aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard – supporting 14.6.11 and 14.6.13 Slot Profiles – and is designed for command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) and high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) applications.

NVIDIA Advantage

Announced at GTC 2025, the latest GPU architecture for the embedded market, Blackwell, was released by NVIDIA. The latest NVIDIA architecture revolutionizes C5ISR applications by delivering unprecedented processing power, memory bandwidth, and artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration in rugged environments. NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture brings artificial intelligence (AI) and GPGPU compute performance to HPEC systems deployed in land, sea, air, and space operations. Designed to process vast amounts of real-time sensor data, power AI-enhanced decision-making, and enable next-generation visualization, Blackwell GPUs provide a significant leap in performance for defense integrators.

Although NVIDIA’s embedded discrete GPUs have long been the standard for high-performance GPGPU computing, the new Blackwell architecture introduces significant upgrades that directly impact the rugged embedded performance in data-centric operations. Key advancements include increased graphics memory capacity and newer-generation GDDR7 memory, next-generation Tensor cores, and Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support, enabling greater efficiency, portability, and scalability for mission-critical applications.

EIZO Rugged Solutions’ B5000 leverages the NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell GPU, which includes 10,496 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores (5th generation), and 80 RT cores (4th generation), enabling exceptional capabilities for AI-accelerated data processing, AI inferencing, and real-time situational analysis.

Blackwell incorporates advanced video encoder engines, including 9th Gen NVENC encoders with 4:2:2 support and 6th Gen NVDEC decoders, delivering exceptional video compression and playback performance for mission-critical applications. In addition, the GPU supports NVIDIA GPUDirect Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) which reduces data transfer latency and enhances bandwidth, enabling faster data transfers and improved overall system performance.

Thermal Considerations

The B5000 graphics card is available in both conduction-cooled (CC) [VITA 48.2] and Air-Flow-Through (AFT) [VITA 48.8] variants to address various thermal needs. The product features a new thermal design that significantly improves thermal efficiency and minimizes throttling at higher temperatures.

In addition to the B5000, the GR5SL series also introduces the SOSA GR5SL-B4000 SOSA aligned 3U VPX video graphics card.

Other Features

Slot Profiles: SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U1U2F1H-14.6.11-0 SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U1U4F1J-14.6.13-0

Software & Platform Support: Windows or Linux on x86 DirectX12, OpenGL 4.6, Vulkan 1.

Operating Temperature (VITA 47.1) : CC4 (-40C to 85C) at Card Edge CCW4 (-40C to 71C) at Cold Wall AFT2 (-40C to 55C)

Power: 12V Vss, 3.3Vaux, 90W - 150W

Humidity: 95% Without Condensation

