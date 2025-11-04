ScanEagle UAS to receive PLEO satellite communications and laser-targeting upgrades

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Insitu

BINGEN, Washington. Insitu added Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) satellite communication and laser-targeting capabilities to its ScanEagle uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to support beyond line-of-sight intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR-T) missions, the company announced in a statement.

The PLEO SATCOM datalink enables operators to control ScanEagle from global locations and extend mission range using satellite constellations rather than traditional line-of-sight communications, the statement reads. Insitu says the system includes autonomous radio-frequency switching and visual navigation features to maintain operation in limited or degraded communications environments.

The company also added a laser-designation payload, enabling ScanEagle to support targeting functions in addition to ISR. ScanEagle continues to employ electro-optical and multispectral sensors, communications relay, signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and AI-assisted maritime search capabilities, the company says.

According to Insitu, ScanEagle is designed for expeditionary operations with vertical takeoff and landing launch and recovery systems for use from land or maritime platforms. The company previously introduced PLEO SATCOM for its Integrator UAS in 2024.