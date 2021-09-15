Military Embedded Systems

T7 robots by L3Harris chosen to protect global U.S. Air Force bases

News

September 15, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo.

MELBOURNE, Fla. The U.S. Air Force has chosen L3Harris Technologies robots to help protect its bases around the world with a 10-year, $85 million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system, which mitigates explosive threats at bases.

According to officials, the contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training, with initial deliveries scheduled in 2022.

The company also claims that the contract follows L3Harris’ successful delivery of Project STARTER to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD), which replaced the MoD’s aging fleet of EOD robots with 122 T7 robots.

The L3Harris family of robots, including the T7 and its medium-sized counterpart, the T4, will be demonstrated at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in London Sept. 14-17 and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) conference in Washington, D.C. in October.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms