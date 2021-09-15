T7 robots by L3Harris chosen to protect global U.S. Air Force bases

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris photo. MELBOURNE, Fla. The U.S. Air Force has chosen L3Harris Technologies robots to help protect its bases around the world with a 10-year, $85 million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system, which mitigates explosive threats at bases.

According to officials, the contract includes robots, robotics support, maintenance and training, with initial deliveries scheduled in 2022.

The company also claims that the contract follows L3Harris’ successful delivery of Project STARTER to the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD), which replaced the MoD’s aging fleet of EOD robots with 122 T7 robots.

The L3Harris family of robots, including the T7 and its medium-sized counterpart, the T4, will be demonstrated at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in London Sept. 14-17 and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) conference in Washington, D.C. in October.