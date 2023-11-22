Tethered drone for tactical ISR unveiled by Elistair

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Elistair

PARIS, France. Elistair announced the release of KHRONOS, an automated tethered drone system designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) Missions.

The system is designed for ISR tasks in environments where GPS/GNSS and RF are unreliable or unavailable, and the platform requires minimal human interaction, the statement reads.

The KHRONOS system -- which offers 24 hours of aerial view -- can be deployed rapidly, in less than two minutes, from a portable dronebox, and the company is marketing it to public safety agencies, border patrol units, and military forces, the company says.