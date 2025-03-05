Military Embedded Systems

UAS for military use to reach market value of $65 billion by 2032, study finds

News

March 05, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo credit: U.S. Army Pfc. Matthew Wantroba

AMSTERDAM. The global market for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) used for the military is predicted to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a cumulative value of more than $65 billion, according to a new stury by Market Forecast, "Military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2032."

The study authors note that UAS -- systems that have become critical to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); electronic warfare (EW); and combat missions -- help to increase operational efficiency while reducing personnel dangers. Different types of UAS, ranging from nanodrones for tactical missions to high-altitude/long-ensurance platforms for strategic surveillance, are helping to drive the market forward. 

Also contributing to the growth rate will be advances in artificial intelligence (AI), increased regional military budgets, and the growing need to use uncrewed platforms to deal with current warfare issues, according to the report. 

The market is also experiencing rapid improvements in AI-enabled autonomy, swarm technologies, and multirole capabilities for these platforms, all of which reinforce the importance of UAS in current military operationsm, the authors assert. 

