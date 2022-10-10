UAS with multidomain capabilities shown by GA-ASI at AUSA 2022

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

GA-ASI image AUSA 2022 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- Washington, D.C. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is showing nthe latest variant of its Gray Eagle line of unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), the Gray Eagle 25M, at this week's AUSA 2022 trade show.

According to the GA-ASI announcement, the GE-25M brings a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to the multidomain operations (MDO)-capable system to ensure that users can make incremental enhancements at the speed of emerging threats. The “M” in 25M stands for "modernized," says the press releaese, and the UAS enables open architecture aircraft and ground systems, advanced data links, and an upgraded propulsion system, threby enhancing the ability to add new capabilities, provide resilience to electronic threats, and deliver expeditionary employment to austere locations.

Multi-intelligence sensors on the new UAS, say GA-ASI officials, deliver actionable information, providing commanders with reach, overmatch, and combat options; and the UAS provides advanced teaming with Future Vertical Lift (FVL), air-launched effects, and joint assets for stand-off survivability with stand-in capability, facilitating convergence among cross-domain fires.