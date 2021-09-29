Unmanned ground vehicle order won by AeroVironment subsidiary Telerob

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment image. LATVIA. AeroVironment, Inc., company specializing in multi-domain robotic systems, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Telerob, received a multi-million dollar firm-fixed-price order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense (MoD) for the procurement of telemax EVO HYBRID and tEODor EVO unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

According to the company, the tEODor EVO is purpose-built for explosive ordnance disposal and disarming improvised explosive devices. The UGV features a six-axis manipulator with telescopic reach, is heavy-lift capable, and can handle hazardous materials with a 12-inch gripper that features an integrated laser rangefinder, video input, and data interface.

The telemax EVO HYBRID is designed to be a versatile UGV with compact dimensions and a strong lift capacity. It also features a six-axis precision manipulator with Tool Center Point Control to give operators human-like control and a four-track drive system with auto-leveling to handle multiple gradients, gaps, and terrains.

The telemax EVO HYBIRD is also equipped with high-definition Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras that are designed to produce detailed images with four simultaneous video feeds.