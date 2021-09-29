Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned ground vehicle order won by AeroVironment subsidiary Telerob

News

September 29, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment image.

LATVIA. AeroVironment, Inc., company specializing in multi-domain robotic systems, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Telerob, received a multi-million dollar firm-fixed-price order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense (MoD) for the procurement of telemax EVO HYBRID and tEODor EVO unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

According to the company, the tEODor EVO is purpose-built for explosive ordnance disposal and disarming improvised explosive devices. The UGV features a six-axis manipulator with telescopic reach, is heavy-lift capable, and can handle hazardous materials with a 12-inch gripper that features an integrated laser rangefinder, video input, and data interface. 

The telemax EVO HYBRID is designed to be a versatile UGV with compact dimensions and a strong lift capacity. It also features a six-axis precision manipulator with Tool Center Point Control to give operators human-like control and a four-track drive system with auto-leveling to handle multiple gradients, gaps, and terrains.

The telemax EVO HYBIRD is also equipped with high-definition Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras that are designed to produce detailed images with four simultaneous video feeds.

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber