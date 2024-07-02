Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone to provide surveillance for U.S. Coast Guard

News

July 02, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone to provide surveillance for U.S. Coast Guard
Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI won a contract to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services to the U.S. Coast Guard using the V-BAT uncrewed aircraft system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract is valued at $198,106,876. Shield AI will offer Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) ISR services, the statement reads.

The company describes the V-BAT series as a single-engine ducted fan vertical takeoff and land (VTOL) UAS that can both launch and recover from a hover and transition to horizontal flight. This UAS has been in operational use for over five years and can perform a range of missions from Group 2 to Group 5 UAS and beyond, according to the company.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via EDA
News
European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

October 21, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms