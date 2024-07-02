V-BAT drone to provide surveillance for U.S. Coast Guard

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI won a contract to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services to the U.S. Coast Guard using the V-BAT uncrewed aircraft system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract is valued at $198,106,876. Shield AI will offer Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) ISR services, the statement reads.

The company describes the V-BAT series as a single-engine ducted fan vertical takeoff and land (VTOL) UAS that can both launch and recover from a hover and transition to horizontal flight. This UAS has been in operational use for over five years and can perform a range of missions from Group 2 to Group 5 UAS and beyond, according to the company.