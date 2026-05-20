Military Embedded Systems

ZM3: Mission-Ready. Airborne Proven.

Eletter Product
ZM3: Mission-Ready. Airborne Proven.

As defense platforms evolve, mission computers must deliver greater processing performance while minimizing size, weight, and power (SWaP). From rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing platforms to mobile ground systems, today's mission applications demand rugged computing solutions capable of supporting AI-enabled workloads in the world's most demanding operating environments.
 
The latest ZM3 airborne mission computer was purpose-built for these challenges. Featuring rugged military circular connectors, a lightweight mechanical design, and a high-performance cooling architecture, the ZM3 is engineered for reliable operation in extreme shock, vibration, dust, and harsh environmental conditions. Designed to perform while on the move, it delivers dependable computing for rotary-wing and fixed-wing platforms where continuous motion and demanding mission profiles are the norm. Its lightweight architecture helps reduce aircraft payload while providing the performance required for today's most demanding mission applications.
  
The newest generation introduces support for Intel® Xeon® D (Ice Lake-D) processors, PCI Express® Gen4, and an upgraded power architecture capable of supporting NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPU technology. Combined with support for next-generation high-performance GPUs, the ZM3 delivers the computing horsepower required for AI inference, sensor fusion, ISR processing, computer vision, electronic warfare, and other compute-intensive workloads at the tactical edge.
 
Built on ZMicro's Vulcan™ rugged computing architecture, the ZM3 combines advanced thermal engineering, high-performance processing, and mission-proven reliability in a compact, lightweight platform engineered for next-generation defense systems.
 
Whether supporting airborne ISR, mission computing, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, or edge AI, the ZM3 delivers the performance, expansion capability, and ruggedness defense integrators require—without compromising SWaP, reliability, or mission readiness.

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