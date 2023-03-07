3 MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones to be provided to U.S. Air Force by General Atomics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) has won a contract from U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) to provide three MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, the company announced in a statement.

The MQ-9B is closely related to the MQ-9A Reaper, which is already widely used by the United States. This is the first U.S. purchase of the MQ-9B, the company stated.

"MQ-9B will feature a key role in developing AFSOC’s new Adaptive Airborne Enterprise (A2E) concept, which envisions AFSOC projecting air power for special operations forces from beyond the horizon, using a family of large UAS and expendable, small UAS from permissive to denied environments," the statement reads.

The MQ-9B is capable of automatic takeoffs and landings, a detect and avoid system, and other upgrades, the company claims, noting that it is also pitching the system to the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Japan.