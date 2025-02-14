6,000 HX-2 strike drones to be sent to Ukraine by Helsing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Helsing

LONDON, United Kingdom. Helsing will manufacture 6,000 HX-2 strike drones for Ukraine, following a previous delivery of 4,000 HF-1 drones produced in partnership with Ukrainian industry, the company announced in a statement.

The HX-2, unveiled in late 2024, is an electrically propelled X-wing precision munition with a range of up to 100 km. The company states that onboard artificial intelligence enables resistance to electronic warfare, and when integrated with Helsing’s Altra recce-strike software, the drones can operate in swarms controlled by a single operator. The system is designed for mass production at lower costs compared to conventional systems, Helsing says.

The company also announced the completion of its first Resilience Factory (RF-1) in Southern Germany, a production facility with an initial monthly output of over 1,000 HX-2 drones. Helsing plans to establish additional facilities across Europe to provide local manufacturing capabilities and scale production in response to future conflicts, the statement reads.