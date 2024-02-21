Military Embedded Systems

800 drones to be sent to Ukraine by Teledyne FLIR via Canada

News

February 21, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne FLIR

THOUSAND OAKS, California. Teledyne FLIR Defense will send 800 SkyRanger R70 Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) to Ukraine on behalf of the Canadian government, the company announced in a statement.

This procurement, valued at CAD$95 million, will send drones equipped with autonomous navigation and sensors for thermal and daytime operations to help the Ukrainian military identify targets from a distance, the company says. The drones can carry various payloads up to 3.5 kilograms, including munitions.

Ukrainian forces are already utilizing Teledyne FLIR's Black Hornet nano-drones, supplied previously by the Norwegian and British governments. These Additionally, Teledyne FLIR is collaborating with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to provide Ukraine with a comprehensive C-UAS solution, integrating advanced thermal and visual imaging systems with sensitive radar sensors on a mobile platform, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW
