Air-dropped anti-submarine sensors tested on MQ-9B SeaGuardian

News

February 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) demonstrated an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability on its MQ-9B SeaGuardian by deploying and testing air-dropped sensors during a series of flight tests, the company announced in a statement.

Between Jan. 20-30, GA-ASI conducted testing using pre-production Sonobuoy Dispensing System (SDS) pods, which released multiple sonobuoys to perform onboard thermal-depth and acoustic data processing, the statement reads. The system utilized Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (DIFAR), Directional Command Activated Sonobuoy System (DICASS), and Bathythermograph sonobuoys to detect, track, and analyze underwater targets while gathering acoustic intelligence.

GA-ASI worked with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) AIRWorks to refine deployment capabilities, ensuring precise ejection speed calculations and stress/strain data correlation for future launches, the company says. The MQ-9B previously participated in ASW demonstrations, including the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise last July.

