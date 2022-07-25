Army FVL fleet signs Collins Aerospace for mission system solution

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo credit: Rockwell Collins CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace will be the Mission System solutions provider for the next phase of the U.S. Army Air Launched Effects (ALE) small program for Army Aviation’s Enduring and Future Vertical Lift (FVL) fleet.

ALE is an attritable family of systems (FoS) unmanned aerial system (UAS) that is launched from a helicopter, large UAS, or other platform that can carry different payloads and are aimed at enabling the user to increase the reach, lethality, and survivability of manned platforms.

According to the Collins Aerospace announcement, its RapidEdge Mission System leverages a modular open systems approach to provide central functionality including radios for communication, solutions for handling multiple levels of classified data, and mission computing while also allowing multiple, autonomous, ALEs to work together.