Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous vehicles from Oshkosh Defense to be shown at AUSA 2023

News

September 29, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Oshkosh Defense

WASHINGTON. Oshkosh Defense will show the capabilities of its the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) platform at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

Oshkosh Defense is one of four companies chosen by the U.S. Army during September 2023 to design and build prototypes of an RCV under the initial phase of the Army's multiphase Program of Record competition utilizing the Ground Vehicle Systems (GVS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). 

Oshkosh Defense and the other companies awarded the $24.72 million (total) base contract -- McQ, Inc.; Textron Systems; and General Dynamics Land Systems -- are tasked with building and delivering two platform prototypes by August 2024 in support of platform mobility testing; the companies will aim to concurrently mature and deliver integrated system designs towards Army requirements for a lightweight, modular, and upgradeable robotic combat vehicle.

Oshkosh Defense's announcement asserts that its tracked, autonomous vehicles will support varying payloads and advanced weapons systems in a scalable and modular fashion. 

AUSA attendees may visit Oshkosh Defense at Booth 739. 

