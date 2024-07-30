Military Embedded Systems

JASSM missiles to be supplied to Netherlands by Lockheed Martin

July 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Lockheed Martin

THE HAGUE, Netherlands. U.S. and Netherlands officials have formalized a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LoA) agreement for the purchase of Lockheed Martin's Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER), the company announced in a statement.

With this agreement, the Netherlands becomes the fifth international customer for the JASSM-ER, which includes hardware and software enhancements over legacy JASSM missiles and provides increased capabilities and flexible options for changing mission requirements, the statement reads.

The U.S. Air Force has used JASSM-ER for 20 years for long-range, precision strike in air-to-ground missions, the company says, adding that the aim of the missile is to attack targets from a significant standoff range.

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin
