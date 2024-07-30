Laser- and GPS-guided munitions for urban areas to be supplied to Israel by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. won a two-year, $190 million contract to supply its Iron Sting laser- and GPS-guided mortar munition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense for use in urban areas, the company announced in a statement.

The Iron Sting is a precision-guided mortar munition launched from a 120mm mortar, utilizing both GPS and laser guidance technology to target and destroy objectives, the statement reads. The system has a reported range of up to 10 kilometers and uses a multi-mode fuze with Point Detonation, Point Detonation Delay, and Proximity Sensor operating modes.

The munition was created to be used in "densely populated urban areas," the company says.