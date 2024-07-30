Military Embedded Systems

Laser- and GPS-guided munitions for urban areas to be supplied to Israel by Elbit Systems

News

July 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Laser- and GPS-guided munitions for urban areas to be supplied to Israel by Elbit Systems
Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. won a two-year, $190 million contract to supply its Iron Sting laser- and GPS-guided mortar munition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense for use in urban areas, the company announced in a statement.

The Iron Sting is a precision-guided mortar munition launched from a 120mm mortar, utilizing both GPS and laser guidance technology to target and destroy objectives, the statement reads. The system has a reported range of up to 10 kilometers and uses a multi-mode fuze with Point Detonation, Point Detonation Delay, and Proximity Sensor operating modes.

The munition was created to be used in "densely populated urban areas," the company says.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Helicopter makers garner NATO next-generation rotorcraft study contracts

July 26, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Operational support for U.S. Army drones to be provided by CACI

July 30, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
CoolVid-Shows/Pixabay image
News
New technologies, Industry 4.0 the focus of USAF contract with cybersecurity firm Corsha

July 18, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
LEO satellite market to grow by $7.13 billion: report

July 17, 2024

More Comms