Lockheed Martin to modernize Trident II missile for U.S. Navy

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

TITUSVILLE, Florida. Lockheed Martin won a $383 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to develop the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) missile to help ensure the long-term viability of the nation's sea-based strategic deterrence, the company announced in a statement.

The upgraded missile will be integrated into COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines, extending the operational life of the Trident II system through 2084, the statement reads. The Trident II D5 is currently deployed aboard U.S. OHIO-class and U.K. VANGUARD-class submarines.

Lockheed Martin also plans to construct a 225,000-square-foot facility in Titusville, Florida, to support the production of D5LE2 components. The facility, expected to be operational by 2027, will create approximately 300 jobs, the company says.

The contract is part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to modernize the Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) program and maintain a credible strategic deterrent, Lockheed Martin states.