Loitering munition systems to be supplied to NATO countries by IAI

June 26, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtey IAI

TEL AVIV, Israel. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won contracts with three additional NATO member nations for the supply of their Rotem loitering munition systems, according to a company statement. This comes on the heels of a previous deal with NATO member Estonia.

Rotem is a Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) tactical loitering munition designed for special forces usage and testing purposes, and it forms part of IAI's portfolio of loitering munitions, which has seen active service since 2019, the company says.

The acquisition of the Rotem system by multiple NATO countries underscores the increasing global interest in tactical loitering munitions, the statement adds, noting that the Rotem system can be deployed by individual soldiers at the infantry or small unit/special forces level.

Designed for a range of up to 10 kilometers, the system was designed for urban warfare and is equipped with both day and night electrooptical sensors, the company says.

