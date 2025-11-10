Military Embedded Systems

Loitering munitions WARMATE 3 to be delivered to Asian users by WB Group

November 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via WB Group

WARSAW, Poland. Poland’s WB Group will deliver about 1,000 WARMATE 3 loitering munitions -- an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed for strike missions -- to Asian armed forces, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the WARMATE 3 extends operational range and carries a larger warhead compared with earlier variants, and that the system can operate in environments where global navigation satellite signals are denied. The statement adds the munition is designed to interoperate with other WB unmanned platforms.

WB Group says the systems were developed and manufactured in Poland and were evaluated under demanding conditions before the sales agreements were signed. Deliveries are expected to include a new user in Asia, the statement reads.

The announcement follows earlier exports of the WARMATE family and underscores continued international interest in small, precision loitering munitions, the company says.

