Military Embedded Systems

NASA recognizes James Webb Flight Operations Subsystem team at Raytheon

News

June 15, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image credit: NASA, ESA, Raytheon

ARLINGTON, Va. The James Webb Space Telescope Flight Operations Subsystem Development Team at Raytheon Technologies was recently recognized with a NASA Group Achievement Award for its contributions in developing the Webb Flight Operations Subsystem (FOS).

The Flight Operations Subsystem is vital for the James Webb Space Telescope's smooth and efficient functioning. Developed by Raytheon, its core software handles command and control, telemetry analysis, ground contact scheduling, observation plan management, and data retrieval for astronomers and the scientific community worldwide. In orbit, the ground-control software monitors observatory health and performance, providing valuable insights to the Mission Operations team.

The subsystem went live on December 25, 2022, during Webb’s launch, providing 24/7 command-and-control capabilities; the Flight Operations Subsystem supports more than 200 international external users worldwide.

