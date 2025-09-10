NASAMS contract awarded to Galleon Embedded Computing by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Military Embedded Systems

September 10, 2025

LONDON -- DSEI UK. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace awarded Galleon Embedded Computing a multimillion-dollar contract to produce the company’s Realtime Computer XSR RTC Version 2 (RTC 2) for integration into Kongsberg’s National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), a globally deployed air-defense system.

Galleon Embedded Computing, a business unit of Spectra Defense Technologies, announced the news today at DSEI UK in London. Galleon product offerings are on display at DSEI this week at stand S2-145.

[STAFF PHOTO]

“The RTC 2 exemplifies our focus on innovation, interoperability, and mission-readiness,” says Ray Munoz, CEO of Spectra Defense Technologies. “This program positions us strongly for future modernization efforts across U.S. and allied defense ecosystems.”

Built on Galleon’s XSR product family, the RTC 2 is engineered for real-time performance, rugged reliability, and seamless integration into existing and future defense architectures. Designed for long life cycle support, RTC 2 aligns with evolving NATO and U.S. mission requirements and is tailored for deployment in the most demanding operational environments.

