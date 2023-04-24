Military Embedded Systems

Navy awards Saab UUV target production order

News

April 24, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

U.S. NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER, Newport, R.I. The U.S. Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center has awarded Saab the initial production order for the company's Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT), a small (under 25 pounds) sonobuoy-sized device programmed for various antisubmarine warfare training scenarios that can be used with naval surface ships, submarines, and aircraft. 

Under the terms of the current order -- which the company reports is worth $9 million (100 million SEK) -- Saab will manufacture 1,200 EMATT units for the U.S. Navy from its new production facility in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S., says that Saab will be working with subcontractors SyQwest, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and OASIS (a subsidiary of Thayer Mahan) to produce the MK39 updated version of the EMATT, which carries a next-generation electronics architecture and improved navigation and control. 

The overall EMATT contract has a potential value of $173 million (1.79 BSEK) over a 10-year ordering period.
 

