PrSM long-range missile program for U.S. Army downselects to two developers

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Lockheed Martin and a Raytheon-Northrop Grumman team have both won contracts from the U.S. Army to develop their designs for the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 4 program, according to statements from both companies.

The Raytheon-Northrop Grumman team said in their statement that they will mature their design of the missile "featuring advanced propulsion technology as a key enabler for extending range, as well as enhancements for survivability and lethality."

The team will co-design, build, and test the propulsion subsystem for DeepStrike-ER, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin is developing a missile that "can be fired from existing Army launchers to defeat distant threats at ranges that significantly exceed those of the PrSM baseline," the company claims.

"Phase 1 focuses on design and risk-reduction activities, with optional follow-on phases leading to flight test demonstration," their statement adds. "Following flight tests, LRMF will transition to the U.S. Army’s Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) project office to inform the design of an extended-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment (Inc.) 4."