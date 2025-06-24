Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon and Mitsubishi sign contract for Block 2 missile production

News

June 24, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy RTX/Raytheon

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon announced that it won a contract worth $250 million with Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) for ESSM Block 2 licensed production.

Under the terms of the direct commercial sale pact, Raytheon (an RTX company) is tasked with providing missile kits, parts, and components as well as technical support for missile production at MELCO in Japan. Japan is a customer nation of the ESSM guided missile, which is managed by the 12-member NATO SEASPARROW Consortium.

ESSM Block 2 is a short- to medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile; the Block 2 variant reduces dependence on shipboard illumination and is integrated on a wide variety of combat systems and launchers, which the company says improves performance in marine environments. It also possesses enhanced digital-processing margins to keep pace with evolving threats through software improvements.

The Raytheon announcement states that MELCO and Raytheon have a longstanding partnership spanning over 50 years on critical defense programs. 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

RTX

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy Jérôme Nabonne
News
Spherea announces acquisition of U.S. subsidiary of Konrad Group

June 20, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy RTX/Raytheon
News
Raytheon and Mitsubishi sign contract for Block 2 missile production

June 24, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
GhostEye radar to be co-developed for NASAMS under RTX, Kongsberg collaboration

June 18, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Whitepaper
How Prism™ Builds High-Performance AI Models with Synthetic Imagery

June 23, 2025

More A.I.