Switchblade 300 loitering munition systems to be provided to Taiwan

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Department of State approved a possible foreign military sale of AeroVironment's (AV) Switchblade 300 loitering munition systems to Taiwan, estimated at $60.2 million, AeroVironment announced in a statement.

The sale is intended to enhance Taiwan’s defensive capabilities and support U.S. national security and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement reads. The Switchblade 300 systems, which are in use by the U.S. Army, are designed to provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and precision strike capabilities.

The latest version, Switchblade 300 Block 20, includes features such as alternative warheads with armor-penetrating capabilities, increased attack angles, extended battery life, longer flight endurance, and improved radio link range, according to the statement. These systems have been deployed in various conflicts, including in Ukraine, and have been approved for use by several U.S. allies.