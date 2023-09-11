Military Embedded Systems

Thales to feature multirole missiles at DSEI

News

September 11, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. Thales announced that its lightweight multirole missile (LMM) will be on display at the upcoming Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, which will run from September 12-15. 

During 2023, the company reported that its LMM system was successfully fired for the first time from a new uncrewed aerial system (UAS) capable of handling combat missions over land, sea and air. In addition, in a separate announcement, the company reported that it, the U.K. navy, and QinetiQ recently completed a series of test trials with the navy's Wildcat helicopter to test LMM to its maximum capability against a range of threats, including speedboats, jet skis, and small UASs.

The Thales LMM system weighs 13 kg (28.6 pounds) and has a top speed of over 1,100 mph (Mach 1.5). The missile was designed to be capable of integration onto a variety of firing platforms, including armored vehicles, ships, helicopters, and shoulder-launched platforms. 

 

