Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed ground systems to be supplied to U.S. government by Teledyne FLIR

News

September 25, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed ground systems to be supplied to U.S. government by Teledyne FLIR
Image via Teledyne FLIR

BILLERICA, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense won contracts from the U.S. Army Contracting Command with a combined potential value of up to $47 million to provide a range of uncrewed ground systems to the U.S. government, the company announced in a statement.

The first contract, valued at up to $32 million, covers the sustainment of the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) robots. This contract, available to all Department of Defense units, includes spares and repair services, according to the statement.

The second contract, worth up to $15 million, supports the sustainment of various FLIR Defense ground robots, including the FirstLook 110, SUGV 310, PackBot, and Kobra 725 systems. This contract is available to all U.S. government agencies and includes the purchase of robotic systems and training, as well as support for foreign military sales, the company says.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Image via Electra
News
Ultra Short aircraft tested by Electra in U.S. military flight demonstrations

September 24, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Uncrewed ground systems to be supplied to U.S. government by Teledyne FLIR

September 25, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy BAE Systems
News
IFF digital interrogator garners BAE Systems a $19 million U.S. Navy contract

September 24, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber