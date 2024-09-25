Uncrewed ground systems to be supplied to U.S. government by Teledyne FLIR

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

BILLERICA, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense won contracts from the U.S. Army Contracting Command with a combined potential value of up to $47 million to provide a range of uncrewed ground systems to the U.S. government, the company announced in a statement.

The first contract, valued at up to $32 million, covers the sustainment of the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) and Common Robotic Systems-Heavy (CRS-H) robots. This contract, available to all Department of Defense units, includes spares and repair services, according to the statement.

The second contract, worth up to $15 million, supports the sustainment of various FLIR Defense ground robots, including the FirstLook 110, SUGV 310, PackBot, and Kobra 725 systems. This contract is available to all U.S. government agencies and includes the purchase of robotic systems and training, as well as support for foreign military sales, the company says.