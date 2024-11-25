Uncrewed maritime capabilities added to BlueHalo portfolio with VideoRay acquisition

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BlueHalo POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania. BlueHalo announced its acquisition of VideoRay, a manufacturer of unmanned underwater systems, expanding its portfolio to include maritime technologies, the company announced in a statement.

Founded in 1999, VideoRay specializes in small form-factor remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used for applications such as explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, and salvage operations, the statement reads. Its flagship product, the Mission Specialist Defender, is designed for portable underwater operations in demanding mission environments.

BlueHalo states that the acquisition will enhance its ability to provide all-domain defense capabilities by integrating VideoRay’s proprietary underwater robotics technology with its existing portfolio. The company says this integration will accelerate the development of unmanned maritime systems while supporting current deployments with domestic and international defense customers.