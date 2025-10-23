Uncrewed systems market to reach $43.54 billion by 2023, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Pexels/Nikola Tomašić NORTHBROOK, Ill. The size of the global uncrewed systems market, valued at $27.13 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $43.54 billion by 2030, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to a report from MarketsandMarkets.

The report authors assert that the defense sector is expected to be the largest application segment in the uncrewed systems market during the forecast period, driven by such factors as the systems' suitability to conduct high-risk missions, such as surveillance in hostile environments or bomb disposal, enabling complex operations without jeopardizing troops.

In addition to improved safety, say the study authors, uncrewed systems offer cost savings in contrast with conventional manned options, which can result in major savings for defense budgets due to decreased operational costs and maintenance requirements. Military organizations making resource allocations while preserving operational capacity and readiness may find this financial efficiency appealing.

The study also cites the versatility of unmanned systems, as these systems can be deployed across a variety of missions, from intelligence gathering to combat support and logistics; this flexibility enables defense forces to respond effectively to changing operational needs, thereby improving mission success rates.

For additional information, visit the MarketsandMarkets website.