Uncrewed turreted mortar systems to be supplied to European country by Elbit

News

May 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract to supply Crossbow Unmanned Turreted 120mm Soft Recoil Mortar Systems for integration into General Dynamics European Land Systems' (GDELS) Pandur 6×6 APC wheeled armored vehicles on behalf of an unnamed European client, with the project set to span six years, Elbit announced in a statement.

The Crossbow system is designed to provide enhanced protection and survivability for mortar operators, featuring a rapid deployment capability that allows the system to fire the first round in under 30 seconds and up to ten rounds per minute (six rounds per minute sustained), the statement reads.

The system, which has 360° operational capabilities, is also compatible with various NATO 120mm munitions, including the precision-guided Iron Sting mortar round for strikes up to 10 kilometers away, the company says.

