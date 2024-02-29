Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed vehicle to be developed for U.S. Army by Anduril, Hanwha partnership

News

February 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed vehicle to be developed for U.S. Army by Anduril, Hanwha partnership
Image via Anduril

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries and Hanwha Defense USA have partnered up to develop an offering for the U.S. Army’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) Increment II program, Anduril announced in a statement.

Anduril will lead the partnership, delivering a modified Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) based on Hanwha’s Arion-SMET platform, which integrates Forterra's AutoDrive autonomy solution for on and off-road maneuvers, the statement reads.

The UGV, tested in the Indo-Pacific, can carry loads and generate power for dismounted infantry operations, the company says, adding that the alliance aims to equip dismounted infantry with enhanced speed, flexibility, and control, simplifying command through a user-friendly interface.

Featured Companies

Anduril Industries

2722 Michelson
Irvine, CA 92612
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber