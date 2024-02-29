Uncrewed vehicle to be developed for U.S. Army by Anduril, Hanwha partnership

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries and Hanwha Defense USA have partnered up to develop an offering for the U.S. Army’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) Increment II program, Anduril announced in a statement.

Anduril will lead the partnership, delivering a modified Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) based on Hanwha’s Arion-SMET platform, which integrates Forterra's AutoDrive autonomy solution for on and off-road maneuvers, the statement reads.

The UGV, tested in the Indo-Pacific, can carry loads and generate power for dismounted infantry operations, the company says, adding that the alliance aims to equip dismounted infantry with enhanced speed, flexibility, and control, simplifying command through a user-friendly interface.