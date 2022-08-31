Upgraded AMRAAM missile contract won by Raytheon

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a $972 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver upgraded AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 AMRAAM missiles, the company announced in a statement.

The missiles were developed under the Form, Fit, Function, Refresh (F3) program, which updates the hardware and software in the missile, the company stated.

The contract includes missiles that would be provided to the Air Force, Navy, and 19 countries.

"Under the F3R program, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and other hardware in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 AMRAAMs," the statement reads.

The first live-fire test of a production version of AIM-120D3 took place in June, and two more live-fire events are slated before the end of the year, the company stated.