Military Embedded Systems

Upgraded AMRAAM missile contract won by Raytheon

News

August 31, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Upgraded AMRAAM missile contract won by Raytheon
Photo courtesy Raytheon

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a $972 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver upgraded AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 AMRAAM missiles, the company announced in a statement.

The missiles were developed under the Form, Fit, Function, Refresh (F3) program, which updates the hardware and software in the missile, the company stated.

The contract includes missiles that would be provided to the Air Force, Navy, and 19 countries.

"Under the F3R program, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and other hardware in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 AMRAAMs," the statement reads.

The first live-fire test of a production version of AIM-120D3 took place in June, and two more live-fire events are slated before the end of the year, the company stated.

Featured Companies

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Intellisense Systems
News
Portable tactical weather station chosen by U.S. Air Force

August 31, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: U.S. Army
News
AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds

August 29, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Cyber defense support contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Sealing Technologies

August 29, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
LEO satellite market will triple in next 6 years: report

August 30, 2022
More Comms