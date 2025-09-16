Military Embedded Systems

Power management tech to support Rheinmetall’s Skyranger air defense system

September 16, 2025

Image via Rheinmetall

ASHBURN, Virginia. Curtiss-Wright was selected by Rheinmetall Air Defence to supply power management technology and gyroscopes for the Oerlikon Skyranger mobile ground-based air defense system, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Curtiss-Wright’s technology will be used to help control the system’s lightweight turret. The Skyranger employs search and tracking sensors that enable 360-degree surveillance and fire control against short-range air and ground targets.

The system is designed for integration with multiple ground combat vehicles, including the Boxer, Lynx, and Pandur platforms, the company says. Work under the agreement will be performed by Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions.

The Skyranger’s modular architecture is intended to provide flexibility for deployment across different vehicle types while maintaining effective target engagement and sensor integration, according to the statement.

